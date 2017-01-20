Louis Vuitton unveils Supreme collaboration at Paris Fashion Week

Rick Owens. — AFP pic

PARIS, Jan 20 — Louis Vuitton unveiled its accessories collaboration with fashion brand Supreme at Paris Fashion Week yesterday.

The French house teamed up with the skatewear brand on a series of bags that it incorporated into its menswear Autumn / Winter 2017 collection.

The six-piece collection, according to WWD, includes fanny pack, backpack, holdall and messenger bag styles, all decorated with the sport brand’s logo.

Explaining the concept, Kim Jones, men’s artistic director at Vuitton, told the site: “You can’t have the conversation of New York men’s wear without Supreme right now, because it’s such a massive global phenomenon.”

Vuitton incorporated the pieces into its collection by taking a sporty, preppy approach to the season, combining V-neck sweaters and baseball caps with button-down shirts.

Meanwhile at Japanese designer Issey Miyake jolts of vivid colour were used to liven up the latest pieces.

The bold colour blocking approach incorporated flashes of electric blue and mustard yellow, as well as plenty of pattern, with plaids and stripes proving particularly popular.

Rick Owens played with structure and form for a typically abstract and conceptual collection, turning puffa jackets into duvet-style layered outerwear, bunched up in places and trailing the floor in others.

The designer teamed these silhouettes with looser and arguably more wearable pieces, such as fluid, baggy trousers. — AFP-Relaxnews