Louis Vuitton unveils exotic cruise collection show location

Nicolas Ghesquiere revealed the news via Instagram, posting a photo of the Miho Museum. — AFP pic

PARIS, April 21 — Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière has revealed the next exotic location to host the luxury fashion brand’s upcoming resort collection debut.

The French designer took to Instagram earlier today to announce that the Louis Vuitton cruise 2018 presentation will take place on May 14 at the Miho Museum, which is surrounded by lush vegetation in the Shiga mountains near the Japanese city of Kyoto.

In addition to the natural beauty of its setting, the museum — designed by I.M. Pei in 1997 — also features a striking metal tunnel, which opens up to the museum structure, complete with a steel-and-glass roof and a floor and walls made of a warm beige-coloured limestone from France — the same materials the architect used to create the pyramid and reception hall at the Louvre museum in Paris (via WWD).

This will be Ghesquière’s fourth Resort collection for Vuitton, following shows presented in Monaco, Palm Springs, and Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. — AFP-Relaxnews