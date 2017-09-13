Louis Vuitton releases protective perfume cases for travel

Louis Vuitton Fragrance travel case. — Picture via Instagram/LouisVuitton

PARIS, Sept 13 — Louis Vuitton has created a perfume travel case for the gal or guy who has everything. To coincide with the one-year anniversary of their perfume launch last fall, the French fashion house has released a new set of luxury cases in their signature monogram design, along with black, white and Millennial pink.

While the slim cases are designed to hold Les Parfums Louis Vuitton — a collection themed after the allure of travel — they can hold 100ml and 200 ml bottles of similar shapes, be it perfume, luxury creams, lotions and other assorted potions.

LV’s first perfume collection was created by Maitre Parfumeur Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.

The cases can also be personalised in-store, where they retail for between US$400 and US$500 (RM1,682.60 and RM2,103.25).

Not in the market to drop that kind of cash on a perfume case?

For about US$10, avoid the risk of breaking your favourite perfume bottle altogether with refillable perfume atomisers that can also be packed as carry-on luggage. — AFP-Relaxnews