L’Oreal takes personalised skincare to new levels

The L’Oreal Custom D.O.S.E personalised skincare service. ― AFP picNEW YORK, March 13 ― L’Oreal has unveiled a personalised skincare service that creates unique beauty solutions based on each customer’s needs.

The concept, which is dubbed Custom D.O.S.E (D.O.S.E), was unveiled by the cosmetics giant at the Fast Company Grill event in Austin over the weekend.

Developed by L’Oreal’s Technology Incubator in partnership with the group’s skincare brand SkinCeuticals, D.O.S.E scans and evaluates consumers’ skin needs, before combining active ingredients ― via a compounder machine ― into a tailor-made, corrective serum that targets skin ageing issues like wrinkles, fine lines, and discoloration.

“At L’Oreal, we are poised to leverage technology to respond to the rising wave of consumer demand for personalised products and services,” said Guive Balooch, global vice president of L’Oreal’s Technology Incubator, in a statement. “D.O.S.E acts like a mini skincare laboratory, combining lab grade formulation and factory grade manufacturing into a machine that sits on the counter.”

The concept begins with a professional skincare consultations, after which the skincare analysis data is transmitted to the machine, whose 2,000 plus algorhythms make it capable of offering multiple ingredient combinations to suit up to 250 skin types. The resulting serum is then adorned with a custom label that includes an expiration date and a bar code for easy reordering.

“The D.O.S.E technology empowers skincare professionals to co-create personalised formulas that address patients’ unique skincare needs on the spot, in minutes,” said Christina Fair, general manager of SkinCeuticals.

CUSTOM D.O.S.E is set to launch in select US physician offices nationwide from this summer. For more information, visit www.skinceuticals.com/customdose. ― AFP-Relaxnews