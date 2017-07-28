L’Oreal Paris wants you to go bold for National Lipstick Day

L’Oréal Paris celebrates the launch of its new Colour Riche Matte Lipstick on National Lipstick Day with #ReadMyLips. ― AFP picPARIS, July 28 ― L’Oréal Paris is launching a new social media campaign in honour of National Lipstick Day this weekend, celebrating the power of self-expression.

Titled #ReadMyLips, the interactive campaign will also celebrate the cosmetic giant’s new Colour Riche Matte Lipstick, a series of 16 new lip colours in matte finishes that recently launched in the US. The goal is to encourage social media users to share their opinions, personal messages or inspirational quotes on July 29 while showing off their favourite bold lip colour. L’Oréal Paris’s celebrity spokeswomen will be leading the way, tagging @lorealmakeup and using the hashtags #ReadMyLips and #lorealparis. Posts will be aggregated and the brand will select some to feature on its own social channels, hoping to showcase both daring beauty looks and meaningful sentiments.

“Conversations around National Lipstick Day have traditionally been focused on best-sellers and general lipstick facts,” says Anne Marie Nelson-Bogle, SVP of Marketing, L’Oréal Paris USA. “As a brand that has supported the individual beauty and intrinsic worth of all people for over 40 years, we wanted to participate in and elevate the conversation by not only celebrating our newest Colour Riche lip launch but even more importantly, people’s powerful words.”

Colour Riche Matte is L’Oréal Paris s first matte lipstick collection, created using a combination of pure-colour pigments, blurring gels, mattifying ingredients and jojoba oil.

L’Oréal Paris isn’t the only brand celebrating National Lipstick Day this July 29 ― lifestyle brand Impromptu is marking the date by launching its first-ever lipstick line of five different hues nicknamed “The Lola Collection”, while household staple Avon is offering the chance to win its entire “Avon True Colour Lipstick Collection” in an online sweepstake. ― AFP-Relaxnews