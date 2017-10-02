L’Oréal Paris takes over the Champs-Elysées with a spectacular PFW show

Doutzen Kroes opened the L'Oréal Paris fashion and beauty show staged on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées in Paris. — AFP picPARIS, Oct 2 — The cosmetics giant and official Paris Fashion Week partner got the prestigious Parisian avenue buzzing yesterday with its first ever fashion and beauty show — an event that was open to the public. This extraordinary show — staged with support from Paris City Hall — allowed thousands of people to experience their first catwalk show, as well as see internationally renowned brand ambassadors and models strutting their stuff live on the runway.

Maria Borges walks the runway for L'Oréal Paris in front of the French capital's Arc de Triomphe. — AFP picA star line-up of models

Almost 650 guests from the worlds of fashion and beauty faced members of the public gathered in front of the XXL catwalk installed on the Champs-Elysées. Olivier Rousteing, Mademoiselle Agnès, Loïc Prigent, Elie Saab, Arizona Muse, Kristina Bazan and Naomi Campbell all waited for the 3:30pm kick-off to watch no less than 50 internationally renowned L'Oréal Paris brand ambassadors and models showcase new hair and make-up trends, as well as garments created by 19 designers, all on the theme of "La Parisienne."

Dressed in Isabel Marant creations — like Bianca Balti, Maria Borges and Giedre Dukauskaite — model Doutzen Kroes opened the show, much to the delight of guests and crowds. Alexina Graham, Vanessa Moody, Adwoa Aboah, Cheryl Cole, Helen Mirren, Soo Joo Park, Irina Shayk, Luma Grothe, Thylane Blondeau, Ysaunny Brito, Joséphine Le Tutour, Valery Kaufman, Barbara Palvin, Liya Kebede, Valentina Sampaio and Winnie Harlow — to name just a few — then followed suit with runway appearances. The divine Jane Fonda then took to the runway to close the show in a Balmain gown.

Helen Mirren models an Ellery look in the L'Oréal Paris show at Paris Fashion Week. — AFP picMake-up workshops and masterclasses

As well as Balmain and Isabel Marant, lots of other designers and labels were involved in this supersized fashion show, including Cédric Charlier, Ashi Studio, Courrèges, Sonia Rykiel, Wanda Nylon, Pierre Hardy, Giambattista Valli, Haider Ackermann, Mulberry, David Koma, Olivier Theyskens and Off-White.

The event also set the stage for L'Oréal Paris to present some 60 hair and make-up looks designed by the cosmetics giant's own experts, including make-up artist Val Garland and hairstylist Stéphane Lancien. During the afternoon, members of the public were invited to take part in a masterclass to discover and recreate looks seen on the catwalk, as well as get makeovers in hair and make-up booths installed on the Champs-Elysées. — AFP-Relaxnews