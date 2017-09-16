L’Oréal Paris brings its first fashion and beauty show to Champs-Elysées

L'Oréal Paris will stage its first ever fashion and beauty show October 1 on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées at Paris Fashion Week. — Picture courtesy of L'Oréal ParisPARIS, Sept 16 — The cosmetics giant is set to get the French capital buzzing at the upcoming Paris Fashion Week (September 25-October 3), turning the city’s Avenue des Champs-Elysées into a giant catwalk. October 1, L’Oréal Paris will be staging its first ever fashion and beauty show on the famous Parisian thoroughfare, in partnership with fashion houses, hair stylists and makeup artists.

Paris Fashion Week is set to see its first ever show from L’Oréal Paris, staged on one of the world’s most famous and most prestigious avenues. As well as showing off the hottest new fashion, the cosmetics brand will be presenting no less than 70 hair and makeup looks, previewing the latest beauty trends for the spring/summer 2018 season.

An unprecedented event

The figures speak for themselves and are impressive enough to make any brand on the official Paris Fashion Week show schedule green with envy. Some 30 makeup artists, 30 hairstylists, and 50 L’Oréal Paris spokespeople and models (Doutzen Kroes, Jane Fonda, Maria Borges) will be joined by 600 VIP guests lining the 60-metre catwalk’s front row, and no less than 300,000 Parisians, ensuring this show is a spectacular event.

Organised in partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (the French federation of haute couture and fashion) and with support from Paris City Hall, the show will treat the public and guests to a Paris-themed collection, celebrating the city — and in particular Parisian beauty — while also opening up the worlds of fashion and beauty.

The team of makeup artists and hair stylists will be headed by L’Oréal Paris global makeup director Val Garland and internationally renowned hair stylist Stéphane Lancien, defining the season’s new beauty trends. Masterclasses will be held after the show, bringing the team’s expertise to the public.

PFW official partner

As well as bringing a fashion and beauty extravaganza to the streets of Paris, L’Oréal Paris will once again be providing the services of its makeup artists and hairstylists at a dozen Paris Fashion Week shows. Watch out for live social media updates from the brand and its teams for a sneak peek backstage at the shows.

At this season’s Paris Fashion Week, the cosmetics giant will also be celebrating its collaboration with Olivier Rousteing, creative director of fashion house Balmain, and the launch of their first joint makeup collection. — AFP-Relaxnews