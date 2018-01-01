Looking back at key events in 2017 (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 1 — As we welcome the new year, we look back at some of the stories that made the headlines in 2017.

The guys at Vox.com have compiled video clips of stories that defined the year and not surprisingly, US President Donald Trump features in quite a few of them.

From his inauguration marred by protests denouncing his treatment of women, the mistake in announcing Best Picture at the Academy Awards, starvation in Yemen, violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, Saudi women being allowed to drive, the devastation caused by natural disasters, to the floodgates that opened from the Harvey Weinstein scandal, take a look at these stories that have touched our hearts or struck a nerve.

Producer Jordon Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner ‘Moonlight’ at the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2017. — Reuters pic