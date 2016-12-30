Look your best in 2017 with these six skincare resolutions

It’s tempting to skip this step, but next year, resolve to moisturise your whole body religiously. — AFP picSINGAPORE, Dec 30 — You may have had a hectic year, and chances are you are looking a little the worse for wear after all those late nights — not just now because it is the end-of-year party season, but due to an accumulation of stress, junk food and burning the midnight oil throughout the year.

If you have been neglecting your skin or cutting corners in your skincare routine, well, we know the struggle is real. But it is not just about having a good-looking face. Your skin is the largest organ in your body, and, in the interest of your overall health, it is important to take care of it from the inside to the outside, from top to toe.

You cannot turn back time, but as we are about to embark on a brand new year, you can make some small tweaks to your lifestyle with the aim of having better skin in 2017. With the help of Dr Tan Hiok Hee, senior consultant dermatologist at Thomson Specialist Skin Centre, we pinpoint six skincare resolutions we all can make in the New Year. Here’s to keeping them.

1. Go to bed early. For real

Yes, you should listen to your mother. Many of us underestimate the importance of sufficient sleep for good skin and shortchange ourselves on our shuteye. “Treating your skin right means getting sufficient rest and avoiding bad habits such as smoking,” said Dr Tan. We know, we know — so many Netflix shows, so little time. But the more your gadget screens glow, the less you will. Next year, try to get to bed by 11pm. Your complexion will thank you for it.

2. Screen your sunscreen

We all know sun protection is important because ultraviolet radiation from the sun causes premature skin ageing, wrinkles and pigmentation. But it is equally important that you pick the right sunscreen. “Good sunscreens are non-comedogenic,” said Dr Tan, who recommends sunscreens with an SPF of 30. Non-comedogenic products are formulated not to cause blocked pores. And, “If you’re prone to acne, use a physical sunscreen like zinc oxide instead, or ask your dermatologist to recommend a gel-based one to you.”

3. Embrace tuna and tomatoes

With so many fad diets and myths out there, what tweaks can we make to our eating habits? What are the right foods and supplements to eat for fresh, radiant skin? “Make sure you have a balanced diet with enough protein from plant and animal sources; iron; zinc; and omega-3 and -6 essential fatty acids,” said Dr Tan. Oily fishes such as tuna, salmon and sardines are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, and so is flaxseed. He also recommends making sure you have antioxidants in your diet. “These are substances that mop up damaging free radicals, which cause skin damage and ageing,” he explained. “Vitamin E is a good antioxidant, as are substances such as beta-carotene, which the body converts to Vitamin A; and other carotenoids such as lycopene. Green tea contains a powerful antioxidant known as polyphenol. Beta-carotenes are found in papayas, carrots, pumpkin and spinach. Tomatoes are a rich source of lycopene.” This is why mum and dad told you to eat your vegetables.

4. Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise

It’s tempting to skip this step, but next year, resolve to moisturise your whole body religiously. “Moisturisers are important because they keep the skin hydrated. Excessively dry skin is much more prone to irritation and inflammation, and this can result in itchy rashes. The skin can also develop a cracked appearance, especially on the legs,” said Dr Tan. Remember the old adage: Prevention is always better than cure. What’s more, there is a science to picking the right kind of moisturiser. “Gels and lotions are more suitable for those with oilier skin, whereas creams and ointments are better for those with drier skin,” he continued. “One tip for people with dry skin on the face is to use a hydrating serum first, before applying a moisturising cream or lotion. This may help to lock in more moisture so that the facial skin does not develop flaking or scaly rashes.”

5. Shower short and smart

Did you know that spending too much time in the shower is tough on your skin — not to mention your neighbours, if you are a bathroom singer? “Try to avoid very long showers, which tend to dry out the skin further,” said Dr Tan, who also cautioned against using harsh soaps and very strong cleansers. So, you might want to rethink your usual go-to brand of body soap or even shampoo, which also comes into contact with your skin. And do not fall into the trap of thinking that washing your face often will help your acne. “Excessive washing can dry out your skin and cause irritation,” said Dr Tan. “Washing twice a day is usually enough.”

6. Get that spot checked

Seriously — do not delay. “Get that mole or growth on your skin checked if it’s bothering you,” said Dr Tan. “Many people are of the mistaken impression that a skin cancer is painful or itchy. In fact, almost all skin cancers do not cause significant symptoms, other than perhaps increasing pigmentation or going through an increase in size. If you have been bothered by any skin growth, or have developed any unusual pigmentation on the skin, please visit a dermatologist and have them give it a once-over. In many cases, we can tell you immediately if it is nothing to worry about. In some cases, a biopsy may be needed. However, as with most things, an early diagnosis improves outcomes tremendously.” — TODAY