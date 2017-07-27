Longer rest periods between resistance and endurance training could boost performance

Longer rest periods between weight training and endurance training could be beneficial to help maximise performance according to new research. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 27 — New Australian research has found that longer rest periods between weight training and endurance training could be beneficial to help maximize performance.

The advice from James Cook University sports scientists comes after the team carried out a study looking at concurrent training, which features both resistance (e.g., weights) and endurance training (e.g., running) on the same or separate days.

In their research the team found studies showing that athletes, including runners and cyclists, had a reduction in performance even several days after a single resistance training session.

“The consensus is that concurrent training is beneficial for endurance development. But we found that if appropriate recovery is not accounted for between each training mode, then it may impair endurance development,” explained JCU’s Dr Kenji Doma.

Doma added that a typical resistance training session which lasts between 40 to 60 minutes causes a physiological stress that can continue for several days post-exercise, and a 24 hours rest period may not be enough.

Although Dr Doma added that the team do not suggest stopping concurrent training, as “There are great benefits to it,” he added that “there can be some hidden dangers too. What we want to see is fatigue from resistance sessions minimized so there can be even more benefits gained.”

Although the team pointed out that they do not know how long rest periods should be in order to minimise this fatigue, as that depends on the individual and where they are in their training schedule, they concluded that increasing the awareness of the fatigue caused by resistance training may encourage coaches to look at modifying their methods, such as order of training, length of recovery period, training intensity, etc. to limit the effects of fatigue from resistance training on endurance training sessions.

The findings can be found published online in the journal Sports Medicine. — AFP-Relaxnews