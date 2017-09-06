Longchamp presents a new capsule collection for fall 2017

Panther print, studs and fur are at the heart of Longchamp’s ‘Intempor’elle’ capsule. — Pictures courtesy of LongchampPARIS, Sept 6 — French luxury leather goods company Longchamp is launching “Intempor’elle”, a brand new, daringly chic capsule collection for fall 2017. The collection will be available from Longchamp boutiques and online from October.

With its adventurous selection of prints, and elegant choice of materials and finishes, Longchamp’s “Intempor’elle” capsule draws inspiration from a chic and effortless Parisian style for the fall, enlivened by a touch of daring that is notably present in feline patterned and studded models that are a veritable trend this season.

The collection is composed of ready-to-wear pieces, handbags and boots. Key items include an updated two-tone Pénélope bag, studded and panther-print calf fur versions of the iconic “Mademoiselle Longchamp” messenger and a clutch sporting a winged-horse motif.

Panther print is present on bags, ready-to-wear and ankle boots for the 2017 autumn season.In a 1970s spirit, some of the coats and boots of the capsule are in panther-print calf fur, while ankle boots, moccasins and ballerina flats are presented in daringly studded versions.

Black fur, which will be very present in wardrobes for this fall season, is notably used on the brand’s signature reversible coats. Another major trend this season, leather, takes pride of place in a graphic black and white jacket and skirt ensemble.

The new collection will be available from next month. — AFP-Relaxnews