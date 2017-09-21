London’s Royal Academy to host Jasper Johns retrospective

Jasper Johns, ‘Flag,’ 1958. Encaustic on canvas. — Handout via AFPLONDON, Sept 21 — “Something Resembling Truth” will be the first comprehensive survey of the American artist’s work in the UK in 40 years.

Following exhibitions dedicated to Anselm Kiefer and Ai Weiwei, the Royal Academy’s series of shows dedicated to key living artists will next focus on Jasper Johns. Comprising over 150 paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints, the artist’s past six decades of work — and current practice today — are revisited.

Johns emerged onto the American art scene in the 1950, and his aesthetic spurred a shift away from the major artistic movement at the time, namely Abstract Expressionism. The flag paintings Johns began producing in the 1950s are among his most famous works; much has been made of this loaded iconography, although Johns claims he was simply following through on an apparition from a dream. In 1958, he had his first solo show at the Leo Castelli Gallery; Alfred H. Barr, the first director of the Museum of Modern Art, saw the show and purchased three pieces for the museum, cementing the young artist’s status. Meanwhile, Johns mixed with a creative New York City crowd, including choreographer Merce Cunningham, composer John Cage, and artist Robert Rauschenberg.

The artist utilised an encaustic technique, which involves dissolving paint into melted beeswax. The encaustic mixture dries quickly and preserves the detailing of the brushstrokes, yielding a seeming tactility to the surface of the work. Johns also made use of sculpture and of objects (such as casting torches, lightbulbs, and cans), appropriating and transforming everyday objects into an art vocabulary. His pieces also engage with art historical references from the ready-mades of Marcel Duchamp to Edvard Munch paintings, as well as the patterns from Pablo Picasso’s harlequins.

By the early 2000s, Johns embarked on a pared-down and more conceptual approach, as seen in his Catenary series, and other recent works such as 5 Postcards (2013) and Regrets (2013).

“In the course of Johns’ work, there is no progress but there is evolution, change, redefinition, dissolution, ultimately a fading away and decathecting of the original memory as it is transferred and grafted,” wrote art historian Barbara Rose in the Autumn 2017 quarterly issue of RA Magazine. “As the images become more enigmatic, the surfaces become more opaque and elaborate, more impenetrable and less ingratiating.”

Jasper Johns’ “Something Resembling Truth” will be at London’s Royal Academy from September 23 through December 10. — AFP-Relaxnews