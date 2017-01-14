London’s Fourth Plinth shortlist for 2018, 2020 to be revealed next week

The new Fourth Plinth sculpture, ‘Really Good’ by British artist David Shrigley is pictured after its unveiling in Trafalgar Square in central London on September 29, 2016. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 14 ― Shortlisted proposals for Trafalgar’s Square’s upcoming Fourth Plinth art commissions are to be unveiled on January 19, when a free shortlist exhibition gets under way at the National Gallery in London.

Built in 1841, the Fourth Plinth hosts a series of commissioned artworks that have becomes perhaps the most talked-about contemporary art prize in the UK. This week, it was announced that the commission series served as the inspiration for the High Line Plinth, a similar public art commission launching in New York in 2018.

Currently sitting atop the Fourth Plinth is David Shrigley’s “Really Good,” a giant hand in a thumbs-up position featuring a disproportionately long thumb. Cast in bronze, the seven-meter-high work has been the subject of much debate since it went up in September; Shrigley himself has said he hopes the thumbs-up gesture will become a self-fulfilling prophecy, creating “a change of consensus toward positivity,” according to the city of London.

The most recent works to have adorned the Fourth Plinth are Hans Haacke’s “Gift Horse,” a riderless horse in bronze that was installed in 2015, and Katharina’s Fritsch’s vivid blue cockerel sculpture titled “Hahn/Cock,” which dates to 2013.

Other notable commissions have included “Nelson’s Ship in a Bottle” a replica of HMS Victory in a bottle by Yinka Shonibare that dates to 2010, and Thomas Schütte’s “Model for a Hotel,” a scaled-up architectural model in red, yellow and blue Perspex that decorated the plinth in 2007.

At the National Gallery’s exhibition, opening next week, visitors will be able to view shortlisted proposals for two rounds of the commission series, set for 2018 and 2020.

The Fourth Plinth shortlist exhibition runs January 19 - March 26. Find out more at www.nationalgallery.org.uk/whats-on/exhibitions/fourth-plinth-shortlist-exhibition-2016. ― AFP-Relaxnews