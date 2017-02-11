Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 10:05 am GMT+8

London’s ancient past goes on show after rail tunnel digs

Saturday February 11, 2017
09:39 AM GMT+8

An employee poses next to a human skull at the ‘Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail’ exhibition at the Museum of London, in London February 10, 2017. — Reuters pixAn employee poses next to a human skull at the ‘Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail’ exhibition at the Museum of London, in London February 10, 2017. — Reuters pixLONDON, Feb 11 — A new exhibition opened in London yesterday showing items ranging from 8,000 year-old basic flint tools to Roman coins and Victorian-era jam jars that were discovered during tunnelling for the city’s new Crossrail railway project.

The exhibition at the Museum of London Docklands also features skeletons of victims of the Great Plague in 1665, whose teeth helped scientists to pinpoint the bacteria that caused the deadly disease by DNA testing.

London’s new east-west Crossrail project has been under construction since 2012 but archaeological excavation works ahead of the tunnelling began in 2009.

The exhibition runs until September 3. — Reuters

A visitor looks at horseshoes and bones at the ‘Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail’ exhibition at the Museum of London, in London, Britain February 10, 2017. A visitor looks at horseshoes and bones at the ‘Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail’ exhibition at the Museum of London, in London, Britain February 10, 2017.

