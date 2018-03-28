London rooftop statues in suicide awareness campaign (VIDEO)

LONDON, March 28 — It’s a powerful new art installation hoping to raise awareness of male suicide in the UK.

Eighty-four life-sized sculptures were unveiled on London rooftops this week to represent the 84 men that take their own lives every week in the country.

“There is a suicide every two hours, there’s 12 a day, there’s 84 a week. Suicide is the single largest killer of men under 45. If you’re an 18-year-old man in the UK, the most likely thing to kill you is you,” CEO of Campaign Against Living Miserably, Simon Gunning said.

Some of the statues were made by the families of victims of suicide, alongside American artist Mark Jenkins.

Despite their imposing presence, Simon Gunning from the Campaign Against Living Miserably says no one has yet thought the statues are real.

“We were really really careful to make sure that that group of people couldn’t be mistaken for somebody in danger and we have had certainly no complaints, we have had no calls to the police or anything like that.”

The sculptures will remain in their current positions until April 1. — Reuters

An art installation by US sculptor Mark Jenkins called ‘Project 84’, which aims to raise awareness of male suicide rates in the United Kingdom, is seen on the roof of a building in central London March 26, 2018. — Reuters pic