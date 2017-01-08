Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 7:05 am GMT+8

London Fashion Week debut by British rapper Tinie Tempah (VIDEO)

Sunday January 8, 2017
08:17 AM GMT+8

LONDON, Jan 8 — British rapper Tinie Tempah made his catwalk debut at London Fashion Week Men's yesterday with a minimalistic, casualwear collection inspired by architecture and “the everyday man.”

The 28-year-old, known for hits such as Written in the Stars, Miami 2 Ibiza and Girls Like, opted for a simple colour palette of navy blue, grey, white and black to present his first creations of mainly loose tops, trousers and shorts for his menswear brand “What We Wear.”

To the sound of a live music performance, models walked down the catwalk in zip jackets, large tops, drawstring shorts and ankle-length tracksuit-like trousers in cotton, neoprene, linen and nylon. — ReutersDesigner and musician Tinie Tempah speaks during his 'What We Wear' catwalk show in London Fashion Week Men's 2017 January 7, 2017. — Reuters picDesigner and musician Tinie Tempah speaks during his 'What We Wear' catwalk show in London Fashion Week Men's 2017 January 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

