London Fashion Week debut by British rapper Tinie Tempah (VIDEO)

LONDON, Jan 8 — British rapper Tinie Tempah made his catwalk debut at London Fashion Week Men's yesterday with a minimalistic, casualwear collection inspired by architecture and “the everyday man.”

The 28-year-old, known for hits such as Written in the Stars, Miami 2 Ibiza and Girls Like, opted for a simple colour palette of navy blue, grey, white and black to present his first creations of mainly loose tops, trousers and shorts for his menswear brand “What We Wear.”

To the sound of a live music performance, models walked down the catwalk in zip jackets, large tops, drawstring shorts and ankle-length tracksuit-like trousers in cotton, neoprene, linen and nylon. — Reuters Designer and musician Tinie Tempah speaks during his 'What We Wear' catwalk show in London Fashion Week Men's 2017 January 7, 2017. — Reuters pic