London Fashion Week brings back the centre part

A textured hairstyle at Christopher Kane. — AFP picLONDON, Sept 20 — Centre parts were one of the key hair trends at London, with designers opting overwhelmingly for the middle ground. Here are three ways to wear the look, straight off the catwalks.

Sleek and straight

Julien Macdonald, Roksanda and Jasper Conran were just three of the fashion greats to declare loose, poker-straight tresses the go-to hair trend of Spring 2018. The Julien Macdonald show offered up a masterclass in sleek, shiny blow dries with just the right amount of volume, while the models at Roksanda wore their styles flatter and tucked behind the ears. Things were a little more tousled and laid-back at Jasper Conran.

Pinned back

A centre parting is an easy way to elevate simple updos, as both Emilia Wickstead and Burberry proved with their on-trend low ponytails. While the models at Emilia Wickstead sported slightly tousled styles, the Burberry look, with its faintly crooked parting and loose baby hairs, gave the overall effect a back-to-school edge.

Textured

Christopher Kane and Paula Knorr added texture to the look, by keeping things damp and frizzy. Kane’s models had their hair pulled tightly back into a ponytail, while some of the models at Paula Knorr sported slicked-down roots with drier ends. — AFP-Relaxnews