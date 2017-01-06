London Collections Men: this season’s shows reflect changes in the fashion world

London Fashion Week Men's kicks off January 6, 2017, with several changes in store. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 6 — While some fashion capitals, like Paris, seem relatively resistant to change, London has upped the pace this season with new schedules and formats gaining ground for the upcoming menswear shows.

The “see now, buy now” model and combined menswear and womenswear shows are more than ever on the agenda in the British capital.

Fashion week returns to London Friday, January 6, with a round of menswear shows widely known as “London Collections Men” or “London Fashion Week Men’s”.

This new season will no doubt bring an air of rejuvenation to the British fashion scene, with a growing number of combined menswear and womenswear runways and — although less widespread — collections immediately availability for purchase.

Combined collections

A key trend for this season’s men’s shows will be combined menswear and womenswear catwalk events. A host of labels and fashion houses are trying out this new approach this season. Vivienne Westwood, for example, has merged menswear and womenswear labels, and plans to hold combined fashion shows.

The brand will present the Vivienne Westwood collection in London, January 9, the last day of the city’s menswear fashion week, while it will also present the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood collection during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week (February 28-March 8, 2017).

Other brands taking the plunge with mixed shows include Nigel Cabourn (Friday, January 6), Katie Eary (Saturday, January 7), YMC (Saturday, January 7), Casely-Hayford (Saturday, January 7), Agi & Sam x The Woolmark Company (Saturday, January 7), maharishi (Sunday, January 8), Christopher Ræburn (Sunday, January 8), Sibling (Sunday, January 8), Belstaff (Monday, January 9) and John Smedley (Monday, January 9).

See now, buy now

Although less prominent this season, the “see now, buy now” trend is still making waves in the fashion world.

Fashion houses have so far proved less enthusiastic about putting collections on sale straight after their runway shows than mixing menswear and womenswear, but an increasing number of labels are shaking up the schedule with “see now, buy now” collections.

In London, Barbour International (Friday, January 6) has opted for a “see now, buy now” model this season, along with Edward Crutchley (Saturday, January 7), maharishi (Sunday, January 8), Chester Barrie (Sunday, January 8) and John Smedley (Monday, January 9).

London is the first of the four fashion capitals to host its fall/winter 2017-2018 menswear collection previews.

The next rounds of shows will be held in Milan, January 13-17, then Paris, January 18-22, and New York, January 30 to February 2. — AFP-Relaxnews