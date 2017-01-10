London-based Malaysian-German model Soraya Jansen walks for Westwood

Soraya Jansen poses for a photographer backstage of the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show during London Fashion Week Men’s 2017 January 9, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 10 — Faiz Subri wasn’t the only Malaysian making waves on the international stage yesterday.

Malaysian-German model Soraya Jansen was chosen as the first female model to walk at Vivienne Westwood’s menswear runway show at London Fashion Week yesterday.

In fashion terms, this is a big deal, akin to opening or closing a runway show.

And even more so for the Westwood show that decided to go ‘co-ed’ yesterday by featuring both male and female models.

Soraya marked the momentous occasion with a posting on Instagram that read: “This show has been my dream since I started modelling 2 years ago. I am so proud to say that a Malaysian was the first girl out for @viviennewestwoodofficial.”

Soraya who stands a towering 1.78m tall is represented by Nevs modelling agency in London and has appeared in a Disney x Kenzo lookbook as well as walked for shows such as Ashish, Giles and Casely-Hayford, according to her portfolio.

When not modelling, it is understood that 20-year-old Soraya is a student of fine art photography at the Glasgow School of Art.