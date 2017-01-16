London Art Fair shines light on modern British art

Maria Friberg, 'Still Lives 3,' 2005-20012. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 16 — From January 18 to 22, the London Art Fair will showcase Modern British art in a programme that includes curated sections devoted to emerging artists and photography in addition to its main event.

On the programme this year are an exhibition honoring the ten-year anniversary of the Lightbox gallery and a focus on photographic depictions of adolescence.

With its January spot on the calendar, the London Art Fair is said to launch the art world year with its program featuring more than 100 carefully selected galleries from the UK and worldwide.

For its 29th edition, the fair has partnered with the Lightbox gallery and museum in Woking, Surrey to present “Ten Years: A Century of Art,” celebrating the venue's tenth anniversary with an exhibition in the London Art Fair's entrance pavilion.

On display will be significant works of painting, drawing and sculpture from the Ingram Collection, considered to be one of Europe's most significant collections of Modern British art. Key works by 20th-century artists including Henri Gaudier-Brzeska, Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore, Ben Nicholson and Eric Ravilious will serve to tell the story of a century of British art.

Photo50, an annual guest-curated exhibition focusing on current photographic practice, will this year feature a group exhibition titled "Gravitas," highlighting photographers who explore the themes of children, adolescence and coming of age.

For Photo50 curator Christiane Monarchi, the topic is particularly worth examining “at a time when childhood itself comes under increasing pressure from society in many real and virtual arenas.”

Art Projects, another curated section that is dedicated to cultivating emerging galleries and artists, will for the fourth year feature “Dialogues” — five pairs of collaborations between galleries in different parts of the world.

The Art Projects programme, which will feature large-scale installations, solo shows and thematic group displays, is said to be the most international yet, with non-UK galleries making up two-fifths of exhibitors.

On the Art Projects programme will be collaborations between the South African artist Beezy Bailey and composer Brian Eno, brought by Portugal's Perve Galeria, and “Lay of the Land (and other such Myths),” an exhibition by Victoria Lucas, 2016 winner of the Solo Award for contemporary art, from Chiara Williams Contemporary Art in London.

Find out more about the London Art Fair at www.londonartfair.co.uk. — AFP-Relaxnews