L’Occitane en Provence launches US beauty truck

L'Occitane en Provence unveils L'occi retail truck. — Picture courtesy of PRNewsfoto/L'OCCITANEPARIS, April 4 — L'Occitane en Provence is hitting the road in its quest to bring French girl beauty to the masses.

The French skincare and fragrance brand has unveiled its first-ever “L'Occi Truck,” a retail store on wheels that will be bringing the spirit of Provence to beauty fans across North America this spring.

“Entering a boutique can often be intimidating to a consumer; this dynamic concept is truly more approachable while still an extension of the multi-sensory and hospitable customer experience from our boutiques,” said Caroline Le Roch, Commercial Chief Officer North America, in a statement. “We are excited to bring Provence to our customers, including areas we may not have a brick-and-mortar presence.”

“We are constantly challenging ourselves to surprise and delight our customers and, as a result of this, our in-store shopping experience has evolved dramatically in recent years,” added Paul Blackburn Vice President, Concept Design, Construction & Merchandising North America. “Continuing this trend, and inspired by the food-truck revolution, we are 'driving' our customer-first strategy even further by launching the #LOcciTruck.”

The retro-style truck, which is Inspired by the vintage French Citroën H Van often used by small-town French farmers, will carry a curated-assortment of products, in addition to featuring a large screen playing video content that explores the brand's history and Provençal lifestyle philosophy.

It will begin its beauty journey in Washington, DC at the Cherry Blossom Festival on April 7, before travelling to key cities and regions such as New York on April 21-22, and Los Angeles in October.

The truck will fill in for bricks-and-mortar stores that need to be closed for renovation work, and will leverage e-commerce, e-mail marketing and social media platforms to communicate with customers about scheduled stops.

The move is the latest creative retail strategy from L'Occitane en Provence, which recently unveiled an all-new immersive in-store shopping experience in Yorkdale, Canada. To follow the truck's progress, click here usa.loccitane.com/theloccitruck— AFP-Relaxnews