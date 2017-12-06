L’Occitane en Provence gets creative with immersive shopping experience

L'Occitane will be opening its first immersive digital flagship store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre. — AFP picTORONTO, Dec 6 — L’Occitane en Provence is going digital, with an all-new immersive in-store shopping experience.

The French beauty brand has transformed its flagship boutique in Canada, installing its first connected shopping model and multi-sensory journey, inspired by the countryside of Provence.

“Upon entering, guests will feel a sense of wonderment — they will be transported to the lavender fields of Provence, learn about L’Occitane’s expertise in the art of extraction, and visit the land of Corsica, home of the powerful Immortelle flower,” said Paul Blackburn, North American Vice President of Concept Design, Construction & Merchandising.

New features at the Yorkdale store in Toronto include a curved video wall installed in the storefront windows, hiding a pair of suspended capsules in which shoppers will be told a true story, combining imagery, scent, light and sound. There is also an interactive skincare bistro, a hand cream column wrapped in communal seating, a series of rain shower sinks to encourage customers to play around with the products in water, and a series of ‘fragrance clouds’, creating a unique perfume testing experience.

“Journeying through Provence is a visceral experience that changes something within you,” said Christopher Skinner, the founder and principal of creative agency School House, which was charged with the task of transforming the store. “In 1976, Oliver Baussan experienced a connection to Provence’s land and culture, which he distilled from Lavender and Rosemary into essential oils. In the same way, we approached Yorkdale as an artistic expression of Provence, served through tactile and digital brand experiences that spark a sense of wonderment.”

The new store, which will open its doors tomorrow, is not the only big project the brand currently has planned. It is also set to open major stores on London’s Regent Street and on the Champs Elysée in Paris before the end of the year — the later a concept store designed in collaboration with the celebrated pastry chef Pierre Hermé. — AFP-Relaxnews