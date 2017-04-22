Last updated -- GMT+8

Local YouTuber asks fans to Photoshop her — and the internet responds

Saturday April 22, 2017
05:20 PM GMT+8

One of Jenn Chia’s Facebook followers edited her picture by adding in a racoon. — Pictures via Facebook/So I’m JennOne of Jenn Chia’s Facebook followers edited her picture by adding in a racoon. — Pictures via Facebook/So I’m JennKUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — When local YouTuber and singer-songwriter Jenn Chia posted a photo of herself and asked fans to Photoshop a bottle of Somersby apple cider in her hands, most of her followers were quick to oblige.

“Can someone please help me photoshop a Somersby in my hands? If not, lets [sic] go get free Somersby this weekend instead!” Chia had posted on her Facebook page yesterday.

The post was part of a promotion for the Somersby AppleFull 2017 event taking place at the Sunway Pyramid mall today.

But anyone who has been on the internet long enough will already know where this is heading.

People responded with Photoshopped images of Chia holding various odd things including a giant pretzel, baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy and even a cute racoon standing on its two hind feet.

Nando’s Photoshopped a bottle of Nando’s sauce into Jenn Chia’s picture.Nando’s Photoshopped a bottle of Nando’s sauce into Jenn Chia’s picture.

The post even captured fast food outlet Nando’s attention and they replied with a picture of Chia holding up a bottle of their Peri-Peri sauce.

“Did you mean PERi-PERi Sauce, Auntie Siow?” they wrote, referring to a character that Chia regularly plays in her YouTube videos.

“PERibu-ribu terima kasih kerana sanggup layan Gila Jenn,” she responded. [Translated: Thank you very much for entertaining ‘crazy’ Jenn.]

