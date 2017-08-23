Live music and all things Eurasian at heritage fest

Eurasian Heritage Fiesta organising committee member (from left) James Rozelle, GTF manager Lisa Case, Pulau Tikus assemblyman Yap Soo Huey, Penang Eurasian Association chairman Mavis Baptist and fiesta organising chairman Datuk Aloysius Gasper sampling sugee cakes at the press conference announcing the fiesta. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 23 — The Eurasian community in Penang began with Portuguese traders who first arrived in 1511, followed by the Dutch, British and other Europeans.

The subsequent intermarriages between locals and these Europeans over the centuries led to a community known as Eurasians, some of whom settled in Penang.

In a showcase of the Penang Eurasian heritage, a Penang Eurasian Photo Gallery will be set up at the Penang Eurasian Association, and launched during the Eurasian Heritage Fiesta this weekend.

The fiesta, held in conjunction with George Town Festival (GTF) 2017, will showcase Eurasian history via the exhibition and a presentation by Brendan Scully on the roots of the Eurasian heritage.

“The photo gallery will showcase our Penang Eurasian heritage and our community’s significant contribution to the society and nation,” said the fiesta’s organising chairman Datuk Aloysius Gasper.

Other than the presentation and the photo gallery, there will also be Eurasian food and live music on both days of the fiesta.

“There will be band performances, dance and Eurasian food until midnight on both days,” he said.

Eurasian bands scheduled to play during the fiesta are Mary Carlos & Virgie, Finian Lowe, The Rozells, Endangered Species, Brian Dorado, Volatile, Somebody Who and Colleen Read.

The fiesta will be held at the Penang Eurasian Association premises off Kelawei Road. Festivities start from 2pm on Saturday and from 5pm on Sunday.

Find out more about GTF events at georgetownfestival.com .