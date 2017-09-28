Little girl steals hearts stealing Prince Harry’s popcorn at Invictus Games (VIDEO)

Prince Harry, patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, shares popcorn with a child while attending the Sitting Volleyball competition at the games in Toronto September 27, 2017. — Reuters picTORONTO, Sept 28 — Watch out, Meghan Markle! Looks like another girl might have just stolen your boyfriend’s heart.

Too-cute footage of Paralympic athlete Dave Henson’s daughter has gone viral after she was caught on camera stealing Prince Harry’s popcorn during the Invictus Games yesterday.

Other girls might want to cosy up to him, hoping to snag themselves one of the world’s most eligible bachelors, but not this young one.

All she wanted was his popcorn.

Like a stealth fighter, she waited for his attention to be distracted and she swooped in to steal his snack, one popped kernel at a time.

But it is the moment he finds out that really will have you saying: “Awwwww.”

Watch the videos below to see what happens next.

Great shot as toddler steals Prince Harry's popcorn. 2 yo Emily is daughter of @InvictusToronto supporter @leglessBDH pic.twitter.com/E55jEb7mNB — Ben (@benenglanditv) September 27, 2017

A toddler takes popcorn from Prince Harry during the #InvictusGames. What happens when he realises what's going on? https://t.co/XKV051JCx8 pic.twitter.com/SX975rSipp — ITV News (@itvnews) September 28, 2017