Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Lion cubs born in Chile after world first veterinary procedure

Friday May 5, 2017
12:09 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Singaporeans gather in memorial prayers for Othman WokSingaporeans gather in memorial prayers for Othman Wok

The Edit: Here is where the airlines stand when it comes to legroomThe Edit: Here is where the airlines stand when it comes to legroom

The Edit: Has Facebook really gone past its prime?The Edit: Has Facebook really gone past its prime?

The Edit: Taking the unibrow pride to new levelsThe Edit: Taking the unibrow pride to new levels

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Lion cubs, who were born after a pioneering veterinary procedure that involved a reversed vasectomy of their father, are presented to the media, at Buin Zoo, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile May 4, 2017. — Reuters picLion cubs, who were born after a pioneering veterinary procedure that involved a reversed vasectomy of their father, are presented to the media, at Buin Zoo, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile May 4, 2017. — Reuters picSANTIAGO, May 5 — Two baby lion cubs were presented to the public at a zoo in Chile yesterday, born after a pioneering veterinary procedure that involved a reversed vasectomy of their father.

The cubs’ mother “Masai” became pregnant after the father “Maucho” underwent the procedure, which vets at Buin Zoo in the suburbs of Santiago said took months of planning and a five-hour operation.

Both parents had been rescued from circuses.

“This is the first successful reversal of a lion vasectomy reported in the world,” said Marcelo Marconi, a urology specialist who joined the zoo vet team to lead the procedure. “It gives a way of preserving and maintaining a species in a zoo.”

The procedure could be copied by other places around the world that have lions in captivity, the zoo said.

One of the cubs, which were born around three months ago, is named Niara and the other is yet to be named. Both are female. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline