Lineisy Montero stuns in new Calvin Klein shots

Lineisy Montero shared a snap from her new Calvin Klein campaign on Instagram. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 24 — Lineisy Montero has landed a starring role in the new Calvin Klein campaign.

The supermodel of the moment, who hails from the Dominican Republic, took to Instagram to unveil a photo from the shoot, which sees her sitting barefoot in a chair, sporting a floaty peach and lemon-hued dress. She accompanied the snap, which was taken by photographer Willy Vanderperre, with a caption that began: “I’m so happy to be part of this project.”

The campaign marks designer Raf Simons’ debut for Calvin Klein, following his appointment as chief creative officer for the house in August of last year. — AFP-Relaxnews