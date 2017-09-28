Limited-edition T-shirt collection honours Gianni Versace

The ‘Vogue - SS 1991’ T-shirt from the Versace Tribute collection. — Versace handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsMILAN, Sept 28 — Just days after its fashion show paying tribute to Gianni Versace during Milan Fashion Week, the Italian fashion house has revealed a “Versace Tribute” collection of T-shirts celebrating emblematic motifs created by the Italian designer, who died in July 1997. The limited-edition T-shirts are available from selected stores worldwide and online at www.versace.com.

The “Vogue” and “Pop Art” prints seen on Kaia Gerber, Vittoria Ceretti and other models walking the runway in Versace’s Spring/Summer 2018 show didn’t go unnoticed. The good news is that these striking prints are now available as part of a new limited-edition T-shirt collection.

The ‘Pop Art - SS 1991’ T-shirt from the Versace Tribute collection. — Versace handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsTaking inspiration from the bold patterns created by Gianni Versace, the collection gives pride of place to five of the motifs featured in the Milan show. Each of these collectors’ item T-shirts features the name of the original print and the “Versace Tribute” collection on external and internal labels.

The collection comprises five unisex T-shirts, featuring the prints “Vogue - SS 1991”, “Pop Art - SS 1991”, “Trésor de la Mer - SS 1992”, “Wild Baroque - SS 1992” and “Native Americans - FW 1992”.

These collectors’ T-shirts are available in limited quantities in selected stores and online, priced from €560 to €760 (RM2,800 to RM3,800). — AFP-Relaxnews