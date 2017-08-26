Lil Yachty and Jasmine Sanders take center stage in the UGG x Jeremy Scott campaign

Jasmine Sanders and Lil Yachty spearhead the UGG x Jeremy Scott campaign. — Ugg picNEW YORK, Aug 26 — Hot on the heels of the announcement of their collaboration for this fall, the brand UGG and designer Jeremy Scott have unveiled the campaign for this capsule collection for men, women, kids and babies. American rapper Lil Yachty and top model Jasmine Sanders have been enlisted to embody this daring range, which will be available from September 13.

Jasmine Sanders and Lil Yachty will not be the only faces in the advertising campaign, which will also feature collection designer himself, Jeremy Scott. Captured by the camera of photographer Marcus Mam, the campaign was shot not far from Los Angeles — a location that pays homage to the city’s pop culture and reaffirms the brand’s Californian heritage.

The top model, the rapper and the designer, who is also creative director for fashion house Moschino, pose in the desert sitting or leaning on vintage cars.

“I absolutely love Jeremy Scott. To be able to work with him and rock these cool UGG Classic boots and fun outfits is very exciting!” said Sanders.

The UGG x Jeremy Scott collection is composed of eight models, notably decorated with embroidered flames, beads and Swarovski crystals. They will be available from mid-September with prices ranging from US$90 to US$1,195. — AFP-Relaxnews