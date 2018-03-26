Light and bright running jackets for heading outdoors

Metallic Jacket by Nike Sportswear — Picture courtesy of NikeNEW YORK, March 26 — It is now officially springtime, which means some of us will thinking about taking our workouts outdoors to make the most of the sunshine. However, although you might be stripping off the winter layers, in many regions unpredictable spring weather and April showers mean you'll still need something

Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Adizero Printed Jacket

Apparently one of Stella's personal favourites from her new season collection for adidas, the Run Adizero Printed Jacket has been designed to keep you dry and comfortable in rainy weather. The water-repellent jacket provides a protective outer layer for running, and comes in a bright abstract nature-inspired print that is perfect for springtime.

US$180 (RM704)

Ultralight Packable Jacket by New Balance

In zingy yellow the Ultralight Packable Jacket from New Balance is sure to put a spring in your step. Its lightweight design means you can stash it away in its own zipper pocket when not in use, and pull it out during your run if you get caught in the rain. It also works well as a second layer over lightweight tops if there is still a chill in the air.

US$119.99

Nike Sportswear Metallic Jacket

In a bright metallic silver, Nike Sportswear's Metallic Jacket will definitely make a bold addition to your new season sports wardrobe. Inspired by the mylar blanket used after a race, the jacket will help protect from inclement weather when out on your run, with a fashionable oversized look that also makes it ideal for layering.

US$130

Tory Sport Printed Packable Jacket

With its floral print the Tory Sport Printed Packable Jacket is a spring update of the brand's best-selling jacket. Quick drying and moisture wicking, it's perfect if you head out in the rain or work up a good sweat and comes with the added bonus of a media pocket with headphone channel to keep you connected to your music on your run.

US$248

Bodyism x Emilia Wickstead Karolina Jacket

In pretty florals, the limited collaboration between Bodyism and Emilia Wickstead is the collection for spring. The Karolina jacket in soft pink will add a feminine touch to your sports wardrobe, as well as protecting you from showers thanks to its rain resistant fabric.

US$395 — AFP-Relaxnews