Lewis Hamilton is new Tommy Hilfiger ambassador

Tommy Hilfiger shared several photos of the British athlete kitted out in its collection over Instagram.LONDON, March 15 ― Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is cruising into a fashion career with a new post as Tommy Hilfiger’s new menswear ambassador.

The US label announced the news over Instagram, sharing several photos of the British athlete kitted out in its collection, writing: “4x World Champion F1TM driver @LewisHamilton has forged an incredible racing career built on passion, dedication and extremely hard work. We’re proud to stand beside him today as we introduce him as our menswear ambassador. Welcome to the family, @LewisHamilton”

“I believe in the power of fashion and innovation to celebrate individuality and break conventions, like Tommy Hilfiger,” Hamilton said in a statement. “Tommy’s designs inspire me to be bold in every outfit that I put together outside of the racing track, expressing my creativity and eclectic style with confidence.”

The move follows the announcement made in February of a professional partnership between Tommy Hilfiger and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, with the designer creating the team’s trackside uniform, beginning with the 2018 season. Hilfiger, who has made headlines with his new series of “Tommy Now” interactive fashion shows, also chose motorsports as the theme of his most recent Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear collection and presentation in Milan last month.

The move is not Hamilton’s first foray into the fashion industry ― the sportsman previously starred in Hugo Boss’s Fall / Winter 2017 campaign, alongside actor James Marsden and influencer Patrick Janelle. ― AFP-Relaxnews