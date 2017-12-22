Watch this Lego Star Wars destroyer get owned at warp speed (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 22 — What’s better than building a gigantic Lego structure? Why, watching it get blown to smithereens, of course!

YouTuber David Windestal decided to do just that, painstakingly assembling a gigantic 3,152-piece Lego Star Wars Super Star Destroyer before attaching it to a rocket sled and have it ride to its perfect demise.

The spaceship is blown to smithereens. Perfect!Measuring at 1.2 metres and weighing 3.5kg, the spaceship was sent crashing against a wall at 67mph. The result? In Windestal's own words, some ‘very rapid disassembly’ takes place.

The explosion looks twice as cool in Windestal's various slow-motion playbacks.