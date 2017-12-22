Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Watch this Lego Star Wars destroyer get owned at warp speed (VIDEO)

Friday December 22, 2017
11:08 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Buaya tembaga sesat naik ke darat ditangkapProjekMMO: Buaya tembaga sesat naik ke darat ditangkap

The Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee childrenThe Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee children

The Edit: Chef Massimo’s latest venture features free food from made scrapsThe Edit: Chef Massimo’s latest venture features free food from made scraps

Muslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti saysMuslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, Dec 22 — What’s better than building a gigantic Lego structure? Why, watching it get blown to smithereens, of course!

YouTuber David Windestal decided to do just that, painstakingly assembling a gigantic 3,152-piece Lego Star Wars Super Star Destroyer before attaching it to a rocket sled and have it ride to its perfect demise.

The spaceship is blown to smithereens. Perfect!The spaceship is blown to smithereens. Perfect!Measuring at 1.2 metres and weighing 3.5kg, the spaceship was sent crashing against a wall at 67mph. The result? In Windestal's own words, some ‘very rapid disassembly’ takes place.

The explosion looks twice as cool in Windestal's various slow-motion playbacks.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline