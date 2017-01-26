Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 5:30 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Life

Lego rooster to feature in Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year parade (VIDEO)

Thursday January 26, 2017
04:38 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Italy ends search for avalanche victims as toll hits 29Italy ends search for avalanche victims as toll hits 29

Serena sets up all-Williams final at Melbourne ParkSerena sets up all-Williams final at Melbourne Park

The Edit: How Bruce Lee exploded a stereotype with a single punchThe Edit: How Bruce Lee exploded a stereotype with a single punch

Former Tabung Haji unit chief charged with CBT involving RM2.5mFormer Tabung Haji unit chief charged with CBT involving RM2.5m

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The rooster, which took 5 people 1-1/2 months to build, is one of several Lego statues on the float, including a life-sized farmer holding a rake, a tuxedo-clad waiter and a race car driver clutching his helmet. ― Reuters video screengrab The rooster, which took 5 people 1-1/2 months to build, is one of several Lego statues on the float, including a life-sized farmer holding a rake, a tuxedo-clad waiter and a race car driver clutching his helmet. ― Reuters video screengrab HONG KONG, Jan 26 — A Lego rooster made of 220,000 red, white, yellow and green toy bricks will be the centrepiece of a float in Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year parade to usher in the Year of the Rooster.

Andy Hung, the territory’s only certified Lego professional builder, was commissioned by the Hong Kong Tourism Board to create the two-metre (6.5 ft) tall bird.

“I wanted to use Lego pieces that resonate with people from the East and impress my audience,” Hung told Reuters Televison.

The rooster, which took 5 people 1-1/2 months to build, is one of several Lego statues on the float, including a life-sized farmer holding a rake, a tuxedo-clad waiter and a race car driver clutching his helmet.

The night-time parade takes place on Saturday, the first day of the Lunar New Year, when 10 floats will light up the streets of Hong Kong’s famous Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district.

Hung, a full-time artist with studios in Hong Kong and Beijing, is one of Asia’s three certified Lego professionals.

The group comprises adult hobbyists who have turned their passion into a professional activity, Lego says on its website. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline