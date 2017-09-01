Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Leather makes a comeback this autumn

Friday September 1, 2017
07:39 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Flooded Arkema chemical plant in Texas expects more fires after blastFlooded Arkema chemical plant in Texas expects more fires after blast

The Edit: ‘Six Million Dollar Man’ star Anderson dies at 91The Edit: ‘Six Million Dollar Man’ star Anderson dies at 91

Everton’s Barkley rejects move to ChelseaEverton’s Barkley rejects move to Chelsea

The Edit: Cara Delevingne joins ‘Carnival Row’The Edit: Cara Delevingne joins ‘Carnival Row’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Yves Saint-Laurent Fall-Winter 2017-2018. — AFP picYves Saint-Laurent Fall-Winter 2017-2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 1 ­— Leather was a key trend on the Fall/Winter 2017 catwalks, and it is also returning as a fashion-forward streetwear fabric, after being given a boost by models like Bella Hadid and Stella Maxwell this summer. Here is how to style yours for this fall. 

Contemporary
It might be a classic, but leather was given an up-to-date twist by several labels for this season. Saint Laurent led the way with millennial asymmetric and off-the-shoulder necklines teamed with ruched boots and shearling accessories, while Valentin Yudashkin channelled the athleisure trend into trousers that resembled leather track pants. Joseph was another label to opt for a relaxed, wide legged silhouette — with Zadig & Voltaire following suit, with the neat addition of a tailored ankle.

Tailored
Hermes offered up a buttery-smooth looking two piece suit in black leather, while Salvatore Ferragamo showcased sharp blazers and asymmetrically structured skirts. Mugler’s geometric cuts mixed pleated leather with softer fabrics for an ultra-snappy look.

Sexy
There’s no getting around the fact that leather always has been and always will be one of the raciest and most dramatic fabrics — a concept embraced by Bottega Veneta, with its waist-belted jackets and clinging pencil skirts. Brandon Maxwell debuted tightly-fitting mini dresses with a futuristic edge, while Olivier Theyskens added extra sex appeal via zippers and gloves. Things took more of a ‘punk rocker’ turn at Alexander McQueen, although defined waists and fitted bodices were heavily present. — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline