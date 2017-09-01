Leather makes a comeback this autumn

Yves Saint-Laurent Fall-Winter 2017-2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 1 ­— Leather was a key trend on the Fall/Winter 2017 catwalks, and it is also returning as a fashion-forward streetwear fabric, after being given a boost by models like Bella Hadid and Stella Maxwell this summer. Here is how to style yours for this fall.

Contemporary

It might be a classic, but leather was given an up-to-date twist by several labels for this season. Saint Laurent led the way with millennial asymmetric and off-the-shoulder necklines teamed with ruched boots and shearling accessories, while Valentin Yudashkin channelled the athleisure trend into trousers that resembled leather track pants. Joseph was another label to opt for a relaxed, wide legged silhouette — with Zadig & Voltaire following suit, with the neat addition of a tailored ankle.

Tailored

Hermes offered up a buttery-smooth looking two piece suit in black leather, while Salvatore Ferragamo showcased sharp blazers and asymmetrically structured skirts. Mugler’s geometric cuts mixed pleated leather with softer fabrics for an ultra-snappy look.

Sexy

There’s no getting around the fact that leather always has been and always will be one of the raciest and most dramatic fabrics — a concept embraced by Bottega Veneta, with its waist-belted jackets and clinging pencil skirts. Brandon Maxwell debuted tightly-fitting mini dresses with a futuristic edge, while Olivier Theyskens added extra sex appeal via zippers and gloves. Things took more of a ‘punk rocker’ turn at Alexander McQueen, although defined waists and fitted bodices were heavily present. — AFP-Relaxnews