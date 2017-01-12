Laura Mercier channels ‘Joie de Vivre’ for spring makeup collection

The Laura Mercier ‘Joie de Vivre’ makeup collection for spring 2017. — Handout via AFPPARIS, Jan 12 — Beauty brand Laura Mercier has unveiled a spring 2017 makeup collection that oozes “Joie de Vivre.” Soft shades and bold hues sit side by side in the collection, capturing the carefree feeling that comes with the first days of spring.

Euphoria, joy, energy and a carefree attitude. As the weather perks up and the days get longer, the arrival of spring brings positive emotions and inspiring feelings. It’s a time of renewal and rejuvenation, a time to grab life with both hands and live it to the fullest. Laura Mercier channels these springtime sensations in the “Joie de Vivre” collection, specially created for this most uplifting of seasons.

Monochromatic colour

The beauty brand has unveiled a single product for eyes and cheeks, in the form of a satin-finish powder called “Windflush.” This limited-edition release brings a soft peach veil of monochromatic colour for a natural, radiant, healthy look from a brand that specialises in complexion perfection.

“Windflush” powder can be used on cheeks and eyes to accentuate the monochrome effect. Price: US$40 (RM180).

Shimmering lips

Lipstick — a must-have product for facing life with a smile — comes pigment-packed with a velours finish for spring. Laura Mercier’s “Velour Lovers Lip Colour” lands in limited-edition matte metallics. Formulated with mattifying powders and hydrating mango butter, it has a velvety texture, ensuring hydration, long-lasting colour and a shimmering finish in three colours: Happy (purple), Joy (fuchsia) and Smile (red). Price: US$28.

Three lip pencils to outline and enhance the natural shape of lips complete this springtime line-up. Suitable for high-precision lines or easy blending, Laura Mercier’s Lip Pencil lands in three colours: Cassis, Punch and Grenadine. Price: US$24.

The Laura Mercier “Joie de Vivre” collection is due out from February. — AFP-Relaxnews