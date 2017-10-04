Latest Vans x Peanuts collection drops this week

Selected sneakers from the latest Vans x Peanuts collection. — courtesy of Aimerito Photography via AFPNEW YORK, Oct 4 — Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock and the Peanuts gang return this fall in the latest instalment of the Vans x Peanuts collaboration. This new line of apparel, footwear and accessories for kids and adults channels dance, Christmas and Halloween themes. It's rolling out in Vans stores and online at www.vans.com this week.

The fall/winter season brings an old-school, fun and colourful collection from Vans, with the latest instalment in its Peanuts collaboration. For the occasion, several of the extreme sports footwear and clothing brand's key models come adorned with the iconic illustrations of Charles M. Schulz, including scenes from specific episodes, such as “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Peanuts characters are invading flagship Vans sneakers such as “Sk8-Hi Reissue” and “Old Skool,” which come covered in motifs from the comic strip. “Authentic” is decorated with Holiday-themed scenes, while “Half Cab” features Snoopy and his brother Spike.

The collection includes two pairs of Vans' "Slip-On" sneakers — one featuring Snoopy's many facial expressions worked into the iconic checkerboard pattern, and another celebrating the friendship between Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Woodstock with plush patches. Kids and babies can also rock Vans x Peanuts creations, with various models and sizes available.

Sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts, socks, caps and backpacks also feature in this latest drop. The collection will be available this week in Vans stores and online. — AFP-Relaxnews