Latest Tiffany & Co. Blue Book collection celebrates ‘The Art of the Wild’

The necklace features 350 leaves in 18-karat yellow gold attached to a diamond-set collar with more than 200 baguette-cut diamonds, totalling 60 karats. — Picture courtesy of Tiffany & Co.NEW YORK, April 25 — After 2015’s water theme and 2016’s transformation, Tiffany & Co. has once again sought inspiration in nature for 2017’s prestigious Blue Book collection. This year’s offering, dubbed “The Art of the Wild,” includes a selection of exceptional jewellery creations, including some of the brand’s most spectacular pieces, combining expertise, art and creativity.

Known for the beauty of its diamonds and precious stones, Tiffany & Co. presents a series of prestigious jewellery creations each year with its Blue Book collection, showcasing the creativity, skills and expertise of its studio. The collection brings diamonds, precious jewels, pearls and 18-karat yellow gold to necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings with designs inspired by specific themes.

This bracelet features 18 karat gold, platinum and diamonds. — Picture courtesy of Tiffany & Co.“We continuously push the boundaries of craftsmanship and innovation in every way. Every single year we’re looking for different ways to produce pieces that are so technically complicated, they seem almost impossible, but this is where we make the impossible happen,” says Melvyn Kirtley, Tiffany & Co. chief gemologist and vice president of high jewelry.

Nature: Wild, magical and changing

Each year, nature returns as a source of inspiration for the Blue Book collection. This year, in particular, the studio harnesses the unbridled beauty of a tropical island.

Earrings from the Tiffany Blue Book 2017 / The Art of the Wild collection. — Picture courtesy of Tiffany & Co.The creations are split into six distinct themes: “Whispers of the Rain Forest,” about nature’s constant agitation, “Miracle Berry,” inspired by the magical powers of a berry, “The Falls,” evoking the power of waterfalls, “Leaves of the Sun,” nodding to regeneration, “Feathered Cloak,” celebrating the flamboyant colours of exotic birds, and “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” inspired by the metamorphosis of flowers.

Bracelet from the Tiffany Blue Book 2017 / The Art of the Wild collection. — Picture courtesy of Tiffany & Co.“The Art of the Wild” features exceptional jewels, including baguette- and round-cut diamonds, spessartites, rubellites, tsavorites, sapphires, black South Sea pearls and tourmalines.

Standout pieces include a ring featuring a 13-carat oval elbaite tourmaline, a platinum necklace with 200-baguette cut diamonds, round pavés diamonds, and more than 350 hand-sculpted 18k yellow gold leaves, and a pair of palm leaf earrings with tsavorites, yellow sapphires and black pearls.

The Tiffany & Co. Blue Book 2016 was entitled “The Art of Transformation” and the 2015 edition was themed “The Art of the Sea.” — AFP-Relaxnews