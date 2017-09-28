Latest H&M ‘Close the Loop’ sustainable denim collection drops Oct 5

The latest H&M ‘Close the Loop’ collection goes on sale October 5. — Handout via AFPSTOCKHOLM, Sept 28 — The Swedish clothing giant will launch its fourth “Close The Loop” denim collection — made from recycled cotton — on October 5. The six new limited-edition pieces will go on sale in H&M stores and online.

Launched in 2013, H&M’s large-scale recycling operation is still — and perhaps more than ever — firmly on the agenda. The Swedish retailer is poised to launch its fourth “Close the Loop” sustainable denim collection featuring several vintage-inspired designs made from recycled cotton.

With its recycling scheme, H&M aims to close the loop in the clothing industry. The retailer uses the fabric from clothing that customers no longer want to make new recycled garments in updated styles. The initiative seeks to limit the environmental impact of the fashion industry, as well as textile waste.

“For the latest Close the Loop Denim collection, we’re trying to evoke the feeling of ‘Modern Vintage,’” Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M, said in a statement. “Inspired by the return of vintage denim on the streets and social media, our aim is to capture the sentimentality of much-loved denim pieces but put a thoroughly modern twist on it.”

The collection features three pairs of jeans in different styles, a skirt, a pair of dungarees and an oversized jacket.

Since launching its major textile recycling scheme, H&M has collected no less than 52,435,000kg of textile waste (clothing and other new or used textiles, of any brand) worldwide.

This launch coincides with the October 5 release of the collection designed for the retailer by Richard Quinn, winner of the sixth H&M Design Award. November then brings the collaboration between H&M and London-based designer Erdem. — AFP-Relaxnews