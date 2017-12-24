Last-minute shoppers rush out to finish holiday shopping (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 24 — Last-minute shoppers are hitting the stores on Super Saturday, checking off their gift lists on the last Saturday before Christmas.

The day often sets the annual record for retail sales and is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, along with Black Friday.

At the Mall of America in Minnesota, shoppers came prepared.

Shopper Mckayla Vokovan said, “I was mentally preparing for like Black Friday swarms, maybe that’s extreme, but it’s not too bad.”

Industry groups are expecting a strong finish for the US holiday season.

People shop for last-minute purchases before Christmas on Oxford Street in London December 23, 2017. — Reuters picDuring October 28 to December 15, retail spending grew 5.4 per cent from last year’s 2 per cent, according to First Data Corp.

And last-minute shoppers are certain to help.

Shopper Rebecca Androli said, “I try to get as much done as possible early, but there’s always something you forget.”

Another shopper, Andi Wilson, said, “I usually get an early jump on things, but we were on vacation. We were a little late this year.”

Not too late for retailers though, in this year’s finish to the holiday shopping season. — Reuters