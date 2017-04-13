LA’s ‘gangsta gardener’ wants to breathe new life into city (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 13 — Sick of a lack of healthy food in his south central Los Angeles neighborhood, Finley created what he calls ‘the Ron Finley project’ seven years ago, transforming a plot of land into a lush garden to provide fruit and vegetables to the local inner-city community. — Reuters Finley created what he calls ‘the Ron Finley project’ seven years ago, transforming a plot of land into a lush garden. — Reuters pic