Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Life

LA’s ‘gangsta gardener’ wants to breathe new life into city (VIDEO)

Thursday April 13, 2017
08:43 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warnsNorth Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warns

The Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutralityThe Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutrality

ProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk MalaysiaProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk Malaysia

The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, April 13 — Sick of a lack of healthy food in his south central Los Angeles neighborhood, Finley created what he calls ‘the Ron Finley project’ seven years ago, transforming a plot of land into a lush garden to provide fruit and vegetables to the local inner-city community. — ReutersFinley created what he calls ‘the Ron Finley project’ seven years ago, transforming a plot of land into a lush garden. — Reuters picFinley created what he calls ‘the Ron Finley project’ seven years ago, transforming a plot of land into a lush garden. — Reuters pic

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline