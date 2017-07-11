Lanvin confirms the arrival of digital fashion pioneer Olivier Lapidus

French fashion designer Olivier Lapidus is Lanvin's new Creative Director. — Lanvin pic PARIS, July 11 — It’s official! A new chapter is about to begin for Paris’ longest surviving fashion house with the appointment of the 59-year old designer. The announcement follows the departure of Bouchra Jarrar who parted ways with Lanvin after 16 months at the helm of the luxury label’s women’s collections.

The digitally-minded couturier’s debut collection for Lanvin will be Summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear, which will be unveiled at Paris Fashion Week in September. Lapidus’s arrival hails a new direction for the storied fashion label, which has been in a state of flux ever since the exit of much-loved designer Alber Elbaz who styled Lanvin into one of the most highly desirable labels in the early noughties.

“It is a great honor to join Lanvin and I warmly thank Madame Wang for placing her confidence in me,” commented Olivier Lapidus, adding that “to ensure its longevity is an immense task and an exciting challenge.”

Madame Shaw-Lan Wang, President of Lanvin, reciprocated, expressing hope that the designer’s “resolutely modern approach will bring Lanvin towards new horizons.”

Last week, Olivier Lapidus rolled out a slick new version of his website, showcasing his ‘digital native’ fashion house—the first of its kind to position itself as a fully-fledged pure player, and simultaneously launch a series of ‘e-collections’. Lapidus’s virtual package offers customers online shows, behind-the-scenes video exclusives and a ‘see now, buy now’ shopping service to enable customers to purchase pieces from the Haute Couture, limited edition ready-to-wear and accessories, perfecto jacket, bag and shoe lines, hot off the virtual runway.

Discover Olivier Lapidus’s aesthetic via eight new intricately embroidered haute couture dresses from his namesake line in this video on the designer’s newly revamped website.

Lapidus’s interest in the digital realm was welcomed at Lanvin. “Far ahead of his time, Olivier Lapidus has always been interested in new technologies. As a precursor couturier, he now resonates with the aspirations of the company and will be able to take up the challenges of Lanvin in the 21st century,” explained Madame Wang. — AFP-Relaxnews