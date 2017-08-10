Lancome aims for Olympian heights with new collection

The ‘Olympia’s Wonderland’ collection by Lancôme and Olympia Le-Tan. — Handout via AFPPARIS, Aug 10 — In the wake of collaborations with Alber Elbaz, Jacquemus, and Anthony Vaccarello, Lancôme is renewing its partnership with the world of fashion with Olympia’s Wonderland, a capsule collection by Olympia Le-Tan, best known for her whimsical minaudières and clutches in the shape of books.

Chic, colourful and retro

Although Lancôme’s famous rose remains the emblem of the French luxury perfumes and cosmetics house, for this collection, Olympia Le-Tan sought to create an alternative icon. In search of inspiration, the designer buried herself in the brand’s archives where she rediscovered the cherub icon chosen by Armand Petitjean to represent Lancôme’s make-up line in 1935. Completely restyled by Le-Tan, the new cherub has become a feminine angel, with a pin-up look, glasses, pink hair and crimson lips.

Smoky, iridescent, powdered lips

A star piece in the collection is the fun Olympia’s Wonderland palette. With a design that recalls Olympia Le-Tan’s signature book-cover clutch bags, the palette cover depicts the rebellious angel icon of the collection surrounded by open books.

The palette offers four shades of eyeshadow that will enable beauty addicts to create smoky eyes with metallic glints: Gris Argent 1988, a glittery steel colour, Brun Nacré 1965, a slightly iridescent taupe, Paradis 1956, a deep burgundy, and Nommé Désir 1971, a muted white. A blush, a universal colour-fixative base for the lips, and four lip powders in cold violet, pink, cherry and red complete the package.

Love and kisses from... Lancôme

Another key element in the collection: the brand’s signature Absolu Rouge lipstick is restyled for an ultra-glamorous look. Christened “L’Absolu Rouge Le Bisou” for the occasion, the lipstick is engraved with an imprint of Le-Tan’s lips and the signature “Olympia xxx”. But the real innovation is the whimsical lip-shaped bullet tip.

Three shades which have been taken from Lancôme’s archives and updated, are available: the vintage rose Couture 1962, the cherry-red Anémone 1959, and the flamboyant red Olympia 1980.

The collection also features three new metallic shades of the Artliner eyeliner, three exclusive colours of the Matte Shaker liquid lipstick, four new versions of the Le Vernis nail polish, and by an Amour topcoat with heart-shaped glitter. Olympia Le-Tan has also restyled the most recent Lancôme mascara, Monsieur Big, and the box of the brand’s Cushion Highlighter.

The Olympia’s Wonderland collection will go on sale on August 21 in stores and on www.lancome.com. Prices range from €23 (RM115) for the Le Vernis nail colour to €80 for the palette. — AFP-Relaxnews