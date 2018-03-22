Lacoste revisits 15 classics for 85th anniversary

Lacoste has produced a polo T-shirt inspired by the prototype for René Lacoste’s iconic L.12.12 design. — Pictures courtesy of LacostePARIS, March 22 — The famous French brand, which celebrates its 85th anniversary this year, has delved into its archives to pay tribute to over eight decades of design, style and expertise. In honour of the company's founder René Lacoste, this collection consists of 15 iconic pieces which are rooted in the brand's DNA and history.

Founded in 1933, Lacoste is perhaps best known for its emblematic polo shirts, including the legendary L.12.12 which was designed by René Lacoste himself.

It therefore comes as no surprise that this anniversary collection includes no less than eight unisex polos inspired by past models. Fans of the brand will also be able to choose from three dresses, three bags including waist bags, and a pair of shoes.

The waist bag has been brought back for Lacoste’s 85th anniversary.Lacoste's signature green crocodile can be found on a selection of polos reflecting the fashion of each decade, from the 1930s to the 2000s. These include a polo inspired by the prototype for the L.12.12 from 1933, a sweatshirt-type polo from the 1950s, a navy and white buttoned version from the 1960s, and a nautical piqué cotton polo from the 1980s.

In addition to this unisex range, Lacoste has incorporated several pieces for women, including three dresses — one backless and two polo styles — which have a women's tennis vibe.

This 85th anniversary collection will go on sale in May in the brand's stores and online here. — AFP-Relaxnews