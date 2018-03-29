Labs still US’ favourite dog, but ‘Frenchies’ rule in NYC (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, March 29 — While the Labrador Retriever remains the most popular dog breed in the United States, it's the humorous ‘Frenchie’ winning over urbanites' hearts. Elly Park reports. — Reuters

The Frenchie has steadily climbed the ranks in recent years, and is already top dog in New York City. — Reuters pic