Labs still US’ favourite dog, but ‘Frenchies’ rule in NYC (VIDEO)

Thursday March 29, 2018
07:28 AM GMT+8

NEW YORK, March 29 — While the Labrador Retriever remains the most popular dog breed in the United States, it's the humorous ‘Frenchie’ winning over urbanites' hearts. Elly Park reports. — Reuters

The Frenchie has steadily climbed the ranks in recent years, and is already top dog in New York City. — Reuters picThe Frenchie has steadily climbed the ranks in recent years, and is already top dog in New York City. — Reuters pic

