Kylie Jenner unveils birthday beauty collection

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram. — AFP pic NEW YORK, July 27 — Kylie Jenner turns 20 next month, and she has a special beauty project in the pipeline to celebrate.

The makeup entrepreneur is waving goodbye to her teenage years with the launch of a special ‘Birthday Collection’ via her Kylie Cosmetics beauty brand.

According to an Instagram post by the brand, the collection, which is set for release on August 1, features two of the new ‘Ultra Glow’ highlighters, which come in gold and pink shades.

Also included are four different makeup brushes, an ‘I Want It All’ palette of highlighters and eye shadows, and, of course, several of the lip colors saw her first break into the cosmetics industry.

A ‘Birthday Book’ pressed powder palette will also form part of the celebratory haul.

The entire collection is presented in pink-themed glittery packaging and comes in a sparkly purse featuring the brand’s signature lip logo.

A beauty collection is a fitting way for Jenner, who will turn 20 on August 10, to mark her milestone birthday.

Having entered the cosmetics business less than two years ago in November 2015 with just three of her ‘Lip Kit by Kylie’ products, the reality TV star has seen her brand grow rapidly to encompass multiple lip products and pencils in liquid matte and glossy finishes, eyeshadows, blushers and highlighters.

Her products have achieved cult beauty status amongst her fans, and new launches regularly sell out in a matter of hours.

The Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection will launch on August 1 at 3pm Pacific Standard Time on https://www.kyliecosmetics.com/. — AFP-Relaxnews