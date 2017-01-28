Kylie Jenner set to open New York pop-up shop

Kylie Jenner will stock her new pop-up store in New York with products from her successful beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. — file picLOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — Kylie Jenner has revealed plans to open up a pop-up store in New York.

The reality TV star and makeup entrepreneur took to social media to share the news, letting fans on Instagram and Snapchat into the secret. The store will open at some point in February, and looks set to feature merchandise such as t-shirts, caps and phone cases.

The star could also stock the boutique with products from her successful beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. It would tie in nicely with the new Valentine’s Day beauty collections she just announced will be launching on February 2. — AFP-Relaxnews