Last updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 11:49 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Kylie Jenner set to open New York pop-up shop

Saturday January 28, 2017
11:05 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Mengapa Soo Wincci mahu jadi ‘tikus putih’?ProjekMMO: Mengapa Soo Wincci mahu jadi ‘tikus putih’?

The Edit: ABC picks up comedy pilot ‘The Trustee’ from Elizabeth BanksThe Edit: ABC picks up comedy pilot ‘The Trustee’ from Elizabeth Banks

Wolves stun Liverpool in FA Cup with 2-1 winWolves stun Liverpool in FA Cup with 2-1 win

Theresa’s mission to Ankara: Seeking stronger Turkey tiesTheresa’s mission to Ankara: Seeking stronger Turkey ties

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kylie Jenner will stock her new pop-up store in New York with products from her successful beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. — file picKylie Jenner will stock her new pop-up store in New York with products from her successful beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. — file picLOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — Kylie Jenner has revealed plans to open up a pop-up store in New York.

The reality TV star and makeup entrepreneur took to social media to share the news, letting fans on Instagram and Snapchat into the secret. The store will open at some point in February, and looks set to feature merchandise such as t-shirts, caps and phone cases.

The star could also stock the boutique with products from her successful beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. It would tie in nicely with the new Valentine’s Day beauty collections she just announced will be launching on February 2. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline