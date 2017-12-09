Kylie Jenner extends her beauty empire with new ‘Silver Series’

A screenshot of the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 9 ― Kylie Jenner is upgrading her “Kylie Cosmetics” brand in a big way this holiday season.

The reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur has unveiled a new “Silver Series”, comprising three surprise product launches in the form of 20 new bullet lipsticks, 16 makeup brushes and a whopping 30 shades of concealer. The new products are all set to launch on December 13 on www.kyliecosmetics.com.

The “Skin Concealer” line has attracted the most attention of the three, mainly for its inclusive approach to different skin colours and tones, as well as for the fact that it is the first time the younger Jenner sister has moved away from colour cosmetics. According to the brand, the concealer offers medium buildable coverage with a lightweight finish that has been designed to cover blemishes and imperfections, as well as lighten dark circles. The shades, which range from pale to dark, have been given earthy-sounding names such as “Maple”, “Oak”, “Pearl” and “Cinnamon.”

Although the concealer launch is not a complete surprise ― Jenner recently took to Snapchat to share a video clip of herself sporting under-eye concealer and holding a wand applicator, sparking the theory that she was teasing her next big launch ― the lipstick collection was kept entirely under wraps. A preview of the range on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account reveals a colour palette ranging from buttery nudes to bright raspberry and violet tones. The lipsticks are described as “highly pigmented and hydrating with a creamy satin finish,” and the brand claims they can be applied with just one swipe.

The “Silver Series Brush Collection” marks another first for Jenner, whose beauty empire until now has not included makeup tools. The brushes range from precision apparatus designed for angling, smudging and shading, through to larger stippling and powder brushes. They will be available for purchase both individually and as an entire collection.

The news is the biggest sign yet that Kylie Cosmetics could be set to expand into foundation products, as well as being testament to the wild success her beauty brand has achieved since she launched her first lip kits back in 2015. This week has also seen her unveil her latest pop-up retail concept, “The Kylie Truck”, a mobile van-store that will make multiple appearances throughout LA this December. ― AFP-Relaxnews