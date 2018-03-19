Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Kris Van Assche to leave Dior Homme, LVMH confirms

Monday March 19, 2018
07:04 PM GMT+8

Tools

Belgium designer Kris Van Assche for Dior acknowledges the audience during Men's Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection in Paris January 20, 2018. — AFP picBelgium designer Kris Van Assche for Dior acknowledges the audience during Men's Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection in Paris January 20, 2018. — AFP picPARIS, March 19 — Fashion house Christian Dior, part of French luxury conglomerate LVMH, said today its menswear designer Kris Van Assche was leaving the label after 11 years.

However, LVMH said Van Assche would remain at the group in another, undisclosed position. It did not immediately name a successor for him at Dior.

Van Assche’s move comes amid a series of management and designer changes at LVMH as the group, run by billionaire Bernard Arnault, looks to expand some of its biggest brands, such as Dior or Givenchy.

Pietro Beccari, formerly chief executive of LVMH stablemate Fendi, took over as CEO of Dior in February. — Reuters

