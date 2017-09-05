Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

Life

Kolkata faithful pay tribute to Saint Teresa on 20th anniversary of her death (VIDEO)

Tuesday September 5, 2017
09:18 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Magnetic pulse treatment to mute ‘voices’ of schizophrenicsThe Edit: Magnetic pulse treatment to mute ‘voices’ of schizophrenics

Police say foiled IS-linked attack on SEA Games closing ceremonyPolice say foiled IS-linked attack on SEA Games closing ceremony

The Edit: Why you should sleep like a cavemanThe Edit: Why you should sleep like a caveman

The Edit: Meet Jenna, the Barbie-like doll that recites Quran versesThe Edit: Meet Jenna, the Barbie-like doll that recites Quran verses

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity take part in a mass service to mark the 107th birth anniversary of Saint Mother Teresa in Kolkata, India August 26, 2017. — Reuters picNuns from the Missionaries of Charity take part in a mass service to mark the 107th birth anniversary of Saint Mother Teresa in Kolkata, India August 26, 2017. — Reuters picKOLKATA, Sept 5 — Hundreds of people have gathered at the tomb of Saint Teresa in the Indian city of Kolkota, to remember the Nobel Peace laureate, 20 years on from her death.

Known as Mother Teresa of Calcutta before her canonisation by Pope Francis, the “saint of the gutters” spent a major part of her life in Kolkata, where she dedicated her life to the poor, sick and dying. She died of a heart attack in 1997 at age 87.

“We feel (the) mother so close to us and everyday there is a new discovery of the depth, and the breath and the heights of her holiness and the message she has given to each one of us. And for today if I judge a person, I cannot laugh (at) the person. I have no time to laugh, I think that is what our mother is asking us,” said Sister Prema, a nun at the Missionairies of Charity, founded by the saint.

She is credited with healing an Indian woman from stomach cancer in 1998 and a Brazilian man from a brain infection. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline