Kolkata faithful pay tribute to Saint Teresa on 20th anniversary of her death (VIDEO)

Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity take part in a mass service to mark the 107th birth anniversary of Saint Mother Teresa in Kolkata, India August 26, 2017. — Reuters picKOLKATA, Sept 5 — Hundreds of people have gathered at the tomb of Saint Teresa in the Indian city of Kolkota, to remember the Nobel Peace laureate, 20 years on from her death.

Known as Mother Teresa of Calcutta before her canonisation by Pope Francis, the “saint of the gutters” spent a major part of her life in Kolkata, where she dedicated her life to the poor, sick and dying. She died of a heart attack in 1997 at age 87.

“We feel (the) mother so close to us and everyday there is a new discovery of the depth, and the breath and the heights of her holiness and the message she has given to each one of us. And for today if I judge a person, I cannot laugh (at) the person. I have no time to laugh, I think that is what our mother is asking us,” said Sister Prema, a nun at the Missionairies of Charity, founded by the saint.

She is credited with healing an Indian woman from stomach cancer in 1998 and a Brazilian man from a brain infection. — Reuters