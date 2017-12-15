Koche brings high-end streetwear to New York with pre-fall 2018 fashion show

One of the high-end sportswear looks from Koché. — AFP pixPARIS, Dec 15 — Parisian label Koché headed to the Big Apple to present its pre-fall/winter 2018-2019 collection. Christelle Kocher’s iconic sportswear and streetwear designs — including pieces created in collaboration with football club Paris Saint-Germain — were showcased in the Strand Bookstore, a stone’s throw from Greenwich Village.

The worlds of sport and luxury fashion have been colliding on the catwalks for several seasons already, much to the delight of a handful of labels and upcoming designers. One such brand is Koché, known for its streetwear fashion, successfully reinventing the sportswear wardrobe each season using the codes of luxury fashion and couture.

For this pre-fall/winter 2018-2019 collection, the Parisian label takes the trend further by continuing its collaboration with French football club Paris Saint-Germain, first debuted in September at Fashion Week (spring/summer 2018).

As a result, fabrics associated with sportswear — in particular materials used to make football jerseys — meet luxury fabrics and couture details such as feathers and lace.

Logos feature heavily in the Koché pre-fall 2018 collection.Logos — sometimes discreet or sometimes XXL — sit alongside animal-print motifs. Plus, PSG’s iconic jersey is turned into an asymmetric dress, a polo-shirt dress and men’s shirts. Looks are accessorized with sneakers for men and heeled shoes or sandals for women.

Currently flying high on the international football scene, the Parisian club was involved in all kinds of collaborations in 2016 and 2017. As well as Koché, PSG has teamed up for collections with Levi’s, Rolling Stones, Maison Labiche, Thomas Sabo, colette and Hello Kitty. — AFP-Relaxnews